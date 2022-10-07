Market Drayton's Richard Brown calls for patience as he takes on the battle for survival

Brown was last week appointed at Greenfields, a year after he left at the start of a season which eventually ended with relegation from Northern League West.

He takes over from Paul Snape early in Drayton’s Midland Premier quest but finds the side struggling at the bottom. “We need to get off the bottom of the table, their words were ‘we can’t be relegated again’, which is right,” said Brown, whose side go to Studley on Saturday.

“I said to the lads ‘yes we’re bottom of the league but with two or three wins we’re in the top 10’.

“At the moment, for me, there is only one way we can go – up – because we’re bottom of the league.

“Hopefully I’ll bring in some lads to enhance the squad.”

At the other end of the table, third-placed Shifnal Town host fellow high-flyers Lichfield City.

Shifnal bounced back from last weekend’s 5-0 reverse at AFC Wulfrunians by beating Stourport Swifts in midweek.

A late goal from Tom Hill secured the points.

Ninth-placed Whitchurch Alport welcome the side a place below them, Darlaston Town.

AFC Bridgnorth will be looking to make home advantage count having climbed out of the Division One drop zone.

A 1-0 win against Cradley at Crown Meadow in midweek means the hosts will kick-off against Ingles sitting outside the bottom three.

Haughmond travel to Chelmsley Town while Shawbury United host Wolves Sporting.