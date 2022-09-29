Richard Brown in Market Drayton managerial return

Richard Brown

Brown, who will be joined by Chris Worrall, is back for a second spell with the Gingerbread Men after the recent departure of Paul Snape and his assistant Sean Notley, who was only appointed in the summer.

Brown watched the 2-0 loss to Shifnal Town on Tuesday after Town had last weekend off due to their early FA Cup exit.

Further talks took place on Wednesday and the returning boss has been appointed ahead of this Saturday’s clash at Tividale.

Though, it is understood that Brown will not be in the dugout for the trip to the Black Country in Midland League Premier action, owing to a prior commitment.

Drayton return to action at Greenfields on Monday, where they are at home to early high-flyers AFC Wulfrunians and expected to be back under Brown’s guidance.

The club, relegated from step four last season, are desperate for some consistency after a flurry of managers over recent years.

Brown – who was previously Ellesmere Rangers chief – began last season in charge before a period of interim charge by chairman Mick Murphy. Former player Matt Johnson was then appointed as player-manager but could not halt the slide towards relegation.

Johnson was expected to stay on for the new season but he quit, with Snape appointed from Uttoxeter.