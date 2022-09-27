Shifnal Town progress in FA Vase with comfortable away win

Walsall Wood v Whitchurch Alport

Jamie Haynes’ side have caught the eye in the Midland Premier so far this season, winning four and drawing two of their six games.

And they kept up the momentum in the second qualifying round of the Vase.

Shifnal ran out 3-0 victors and had Mikey Nelson set them on their way with a sweet strike from the edge of the area.

Tom Hill doubled their lead in the second half before Keanu Cooper made sure of their place in the first round proper at Stourport Swifts on Saturday, October 22.

It is the first time in five years Shifnal have progressed to the proper rounds in the Vase and they were set to find out their opponents in the draw this afternoon.

The two other Shropshire sides in the competition, however, were knocked out.

Haughmond, of Midland One, put up a decent fight against Premier side Lye Town but ultimately fell to a 2-0 defeat.

Zach Tellyn and Joe Palmer were the Lye scorers.

AFC Bridgnorth, meanwhile, were thrashed 8-0 at Pershore Town.

The hosts opened the scoring in the ninth minute and things got progressively worse for Bridgnorth.

A small consolation for them and Haughmond is they each came away with £225 from the FA Prize Fund while Shifnal received £725 for their victory.

In the Midland Premier, Whitchurch Alport suffered a cruel blow right at the death to lose 3-2 at Walsall Wood. Harry Harris’ Wood edged a back-and-forth encounter at the Titan Recruitment Stadium, giving them a nice cushion at the top at this early stage of the season.

Alport were first to strike as Jordan Evans kept his cool from the penalty spot to put Alport ahead.

Wood, though, would go into the break with the scores level thanks to Jai Verma’s effort.

Harris’ charges went ahead shortly into the second period as Adam McGurk got on the end of a free-kick to make it 2-1.

Joe Flory would equalise with a bullet header for the away side and Alport were seconds away from grabbing a share of the spoils. But in the seventh minute of added time, Jack Sheward’s spill from a free-kick allowed Wood substitute Sam Unitt to clinch a hard-fought triumph. It leaves Alport seventh in the table.

Shawbury United, meanwhile, remain in the lower reaches of Midland One following a 3-3 draw with Coventry Copsewood.

They sit 19th on six points from 10 matches thus far.

Midland Premier’s bottom side Market Drayton Town face a massive task as they return to action tomorrow night. They travel to the Acoustafoam Stadium to face in-form Shifnal.

Alport have the chance to get over Saturday’s late sucker-punch as they head to Lye Town.

An all-Shropshire clash in Midland One tomorrow night sees Shawbury host Bridgnorth.