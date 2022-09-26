Notification Settings

Hednesford face Rushall in FA Trophy with FA Vase first round drawn

By Jonny Drury

Hednesford Town will travel to Rushall Olympic in the next round of the FA Trophy - with Stafford Rangers heading to Spalding.

A number of the West Midlands clubs enter the competition at this stage with the third qualifying round to be played on Saturday October 8.

Stourbridge have been handed an away trip to Needham Market - while Stafford Rangers are also on the road as they visit Spalding United.

Chasetown, who progressed after a penalty shootout win on Saturday, are also on their travels as they make a short trip to Bromsgrove Sporting, while the Pics take on Rushall.

The draw for the first round proper of the other non-league cup competition, the FA Vase, has also been made with Wolverhampton Casuals set to take on Brocton.

Eccleshall are also on the road at Newent Town - while Stone Old Alleynians host Shirebrook Town.

AFC Wulfrunians, who have enjoyed a good start to the campaign are at Birstall United with Tividale hosting Radford and Lye Town welcoming Northampton Sileby Rangers.

Walsall Wood will travel to Stapenhill while Stourport Swifts are hosting Shifnal Town.

All first round proper ties are set to be played on Saturday October 22.

Jonny Drury

