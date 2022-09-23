Market Drayton Town start search for new manager

2022 / Midland Football League / Division 1 / Dudley Town FC v Haughmond / Guardian Warehousing Arena / Willenhall.

The club have decided a change in the dug-out is needed to halt a worrying start to their Midland League campaign.

Paul Snape took charge at Greenfields in the summer, but has decided to step down while his assistant Sean Notley, who had been in charge for the last two games, has now also left the club.

“We have now decided to make a change,” said Drayton director Rob Griffiths.

“It’s not a decision we have taken lightly but we don’t want to be in the situation we were last season. We can’t get relegated again.

“We thought things were looking good after two or three games but we seem to have taken our foot off the pedal.

“There have been a lot of changes to the team recently. It has become very unsettled and we need some consistency. We need a settled squad of players.”

Coaches Steve Chamberlain and Sam Cartwright remain in place and the club want the new manager to work alongside the duo.

“Steve is an experienced coach and Sam is a very highly rated young coach and we want the new manager to work with them,” added Griffiths.

“Ideally we would like to have someone in charge for our next game against Shifnal on September 30. But what we won’t do is rush into anything. If needs be we will take things in-house while we try to find the right man.

“The new manager will be tasked with keeping us out of the bottom two and then we will look to build.”

Drayton are next in action on Tuesday when they travel to Shifnal for a Midland League Premier Division clash.

Tomorrow’s action sees Whitchurch Alport, fresh from a 5-2 midweek success at home to RC Warwick, make the trip to unbeaten league leaders Walsall Wood.

In Division One, Shawbury United host Coventry Copsewood.

Shifnal are on FA Vase duty away to Midland League Division One outfit Nuneaton Griff.