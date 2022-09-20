Unbeaten Shifnal ease to title

Lye Town v Shifnal Town - Keanu Cooper on the ball for Shifnal. Picture: Stuart Leggett.

The visitors took a fortunate lead when Jack Kelly's corner was fumbled by the goalkeeper and went straight in.

One bizarre goal was followed by the sublime as Josh Green scored with a wonderful effort. Picking up the ball from around 25 yards out, his first touch with his knee saw the ball sit up nicely for him and his audacious volley looped up and into the top corner.

In the second half, Joe Thompson rounded off the scoring with a calm finish from inside the box after the ball was laid off to him.

The result means Shifnal are undefeated in six league games so far this season, with four wins and two draws.

They sit third in the league, five points from the summit and with games in hand on most teams around them.

However, elsewhere in the league there were defeats for both Whitchurch Alport and Market Drayton Town.

Whitchurch, fresh from a 5-1 mauling at the hands of AFC Wulfrunians, were unable to bounce back as they were defeated 2-0 by Worcester City.

Bailey Fuller gave the hosts the lead in the first half before he turned provider for Sean Brain's strike in added time.

Market Drayton remain rooted to the bottom of the table and continue to struggle after their relegation last season.

Kian Garbett scored for them in their clash with Stourport Swifts, but the visitors completed a rout with a brace from Benjamin Tilbury and goals from Lee Chilton and James Hanson.

Drayton have now won one and lost five of their opening six league games and have now suffered back-to-back 4-1 defeats.

In Division One, AFC Bridgnorth lost a five-goal thriller at home to Wolverhampton Sporting Community.

Bridgnorth fought back from an early losing position to take a 2-1 lead, before the visitors drew level from the penalty sport.

Sporting then took the lead again in the 31st minute with the fifth goal of the half.

A stop-start second 45 saw neither side register as Bridgnorth were condemned to a 3-2 defeat.

Meanwhile, Haughmond and Shawbury United did not play.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Ellesmere Rangers played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at home to Wythenshawe Amateurs.

The hosts dominated and took the lead but were unable to find an elusive second goal before half-time.

In the second half they gave away a cheap goal to allow Wythenshawe to equalise before Jack Sweeney gave them the lead again.