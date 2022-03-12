Bumper crowd heartbroken as Wembley dream ends for Whitchurch Alport

Sean Griffiths gave Whitchurch Alport an early lead but Newport Pagnell came back to win 2-1

Whitchurch Alport would have been just 90 minutes from Wembley in the FA Vase had they beaten Newport Pagnell Town in the quarter final on Saturday - and it looked on the cards when they took an early lead through Sean Griffiths.

But they were left disappointed when the Buckinghamshire side equalised from the penalty spot and then scored what proved to be the winner in the 59th minute.