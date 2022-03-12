Notification Settings

Bumper crowd heartbroken as Wembley dream ends for Whitchurch Alport

By Paul JenkinsWhitchurchNon leaguePublished:

Hearts have been broken in Whitchurch after the town's football team just failed to reach the semi-finals of a national competition.

Sean Griffiths gave Whitchurch Alport an early lead but Newport Pagnell came back to win 2-1
Whitchurch Alport would have been just 90 minutes from Wembley in the FA Vase had they beaten Newport Pagnell Town in the quarter final on Saturday - and it looked on the cards when they took an early lead through Sean Griffiths.

But they were left disappointed when the Buckinghamshire side equalised from the penalty spot and then scored what proved to be the winner in the 59th minute.

Over 1,000 fans packed into the club's Yockings Park for the game, many with their faces painted or sporting new hats and scarves in the club's colours.

