Shawbury United edged out at Darlaston as Whitchurch Alport keep on climbing

By Joe EdwardsNon leaguePublished:

Shawbury United put in a spirited performance as they fell to a 2-1 loss on an emotional day for hosts Darlaston Town in the Midland League.

Darleston v Shawbury

Shawbury travelled to the Black Country for Darlaston’s first game since the shock passing of striker Leon Taylor, aged 36, in November.

More than 250 supporters were on hand while a minute’s applause was held for Taylor at the Paycare Ground.

And Declan Allen’s lot held their own despite losing.

The home side were 2-0 up at the break but Seth Ellis struck for Shawbury in a solid second-half performance.

Their first defeat in five, they will take the positives as they look to keep climbing the Midland One table. They currently sit 15th.

Up in the Midland Premier, Haughmond’s struggles continued with a 4-2 loss to Walsall Wood. Louis Irvine and Sam Yardley scored for Mond, but they are 17th in the table and have suffered five straight defeats.

Whitchurch Alport fared better as they beat Highgate United 2-0. Dylan Bath and Jud Ellis got the goals.

In North West Counties First Division South, rock-bottom St Martins sustained another heavy loss, losing 6-0 to Cammell Laird.

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

