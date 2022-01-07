Market Drayton Town sign up two in their bid for revival

Market Drayton Town (Picture Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress)

With chairman Mick Murphy still in interim charge, he has moved to bring in 6ft 4in left-footed centre-half Musa Ceesay, as well as Rocester’s Rory Regan.

Drayton are looking for more experience with key stalwart duo Jim (metatarsal) and Mike O’Reilly (knee) both sidelined.

Town welcome well-followed City of Liverpool FC to Greenfields tomorrow on the back of a 5-1 defeat at Leek, which Murphy admits would have been much worse were it not for goalkeeper Ash Rawlins.

“If it was not for our goalkeeper it could’ve been eight by half-time,” Murphy said. “It really was a nine-and-a-half or 10 out of 10 performance from Ash.

“Four could’ve easily been eight. It was like an attack-versus-defence training game in the first half but the keeper had a worldie. There is no dressing it up.

“At half-time I told them they were lucky it was only four and there were 700 people here, so go and win the second half. We did OK in the second half and had spells of pressure, though we gifted them a fifth.”

Whitchurch Alport return to action in the Midland League Premier Division with a trip to Highgate United, while Haughmond host Walsall Wood.