Groome looking for new partner as Heseltine exits

Steve Groome.

The vacancy has arisen following Kevin Heseltine’s decision to step aside due to health reasons.

Heseltine and Groome joined forces this season at Crown Meadow and have been working tirelessly to improve the Midland League Division One outfit’s fortunes on the pitch.

It’s been a testing campaign so far and Saturday’s 8-0 reverse away to Dudley Town left Bridgnorth three places off the foot of the table.

“Kev is stepping aside for the rest of the season,” said Groome. “We had a chat the other day and he needs to step away for a while.

“He said he felt like he was letting me down, but that is simply not the case.

“His health is obviously far more important and he doesn’t need the stress of being a football manager at step six at the moment.

“We are looking for someone to come on board and help out with the coaching and running of the side. Ideally someone with experience but we are exploring all options.

“We also have a few senior players who are prepared to help out.

“We have this weekend off so we have a bit more time to look around.”

Whitchurch Alport are out to create more club history in their thrilling FA Vase run but must overcome a potential banana skin.

The north Shropshire head to Warwickshire side Atherstone Town tomorrow, who sit top of the Midland League Division One, one tier below Alport.

Whitchurch have already progressed through a stunning four rounds of the competition to reach the third round stage. The club’s previous best in the competition was round one in 2019.

Hosts Atherstone, however, are impressing in the division below at their Sheepy Road home this term. They lead the way by seven points with 18 wins and just one defeat from 20 games and made the quarter-finals two seasons ago.

In the Midland Premier, Haughmond are at home to Tividale, while Shifnal Town host Boldmere St Michaels.