Reece Styche gives ringing endorsement to Telford fans

After leaving in the summer Styche returned in August with Stratford Town, losing 2-1 at the SEAH Stadium.

And while describing the fans as the club’s biggest strength, he also described the positive impact they can have on opposition teams.

“When I came back I said in the dressing room that the Telford fans can get on the team’s backs if they go behind, so I said to them we just needed to get the first goal,” Styche said. “Now that I’m here, it’s why I’m saying to the fans that you need to stay behind us, because I don’t think you realise how much of an effect you have on how we play.”

He continued: “There are young lads who may get nervous in front of these crowds, which again is probably why the manager favours experienced players who can handle that pressure.

“The fans were behind Telford that day, and that’s what settled the nerves and ultimately helped them win the game.

“I know these fans and I know they can be unbelievable, and they’re the reason why there’s no better club to be at, at this level.”

