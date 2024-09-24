AFC Telford United keen to avoid familiar FA Trophy despair

The Bucks have been paired with lower-ranked Cleethorpes Town in the third qualifying round of the competition, 12 months on from last season’s ghastly exit at the same stage.

Kevin Wilkin’s side were beaten 2-0 at Quorn in Leicestershire last term on an afternoon to forget as they started life in step three of the non-league system, which enters clubs at the Trophy’s third qualifying round stage.

The tie at the New Bucks Head will take place on October 5 and comes with a £2,450 prize pot for the winners.

The winners of next month’s clash between the Bucks and Grimsby visitors Cleethorpes will reach the first round proper of the national knockout competition.

Cleethorpes play in the Northern League East and are third after six games.

The former Telford United are joint-record winners of the competition, with three successes.

The Bucks’ last run of note in the competition was to a semi- final against Leyton Orient in 2018/19.