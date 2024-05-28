Play-off defeat makes AFC Telford United a harder sell says Kevin Wilkin

The Bucks looked destined to secure promotion back to the National League North after easing past Mickleover in the semi-final, only to go down 1-0 against Leamington at New Bucks Head.

And the Telford boss explained that the delay in announcing player’s futures has been brought about by the play-off final hangover.

“If we’d have got promoted there would have been plenty of that squad that we would have taken with us to the next level,” Wilkin said. “If we had been promoted the decisions that one or two are having to make would’ve been a lot easier.”

He added: “Those players want to earn good money and play at the highest level that they can, and when we didn’t make it it was clear that there were going to be suitors trying to turn their heads.

“I think there would have been several players that would have put pen to paper a whole lot sooner than what hopefully will be the case.

“They’re the challenges that you face, and it does make it a little more difficult when you do so well without finishing with a promotion.”

Wilkin continued: “We worked hard to find players that are able to play consistently to a good level and understand what’s required at the club.

“When you play consistently well week after week there will be other clubs wanting to take a look.