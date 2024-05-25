Telford open to 'local hero' move

The Bucks are preparing for their second season in the Southern Central Premier after their play-off final heartbreak in May.

It was revealed that several potential signings were present for the play-off games against Mickleover and Leamington, and the Bucks boss exclusively revealed that a deal with one such player has been all-but completed.

“There’s one player who was at the play-off games that we should have secured the services of,” Wilkin said. “We’re just waiting for the pen to be put to paper before that one gets over the line.”

He added: “There are ongoing conversations with a couple of others, although as is often the case you can identify players who you think would improve your squad, but so might somebody else.