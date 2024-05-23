Three head out at New Bucks Head

Midfielder George Forsyth, who spent most of last season on loan at Kettering Town, has left.

Left-sided defender Brad Bood, who has previously had trials with Brentford and Stoke City, has also departed. He joined Telford in January 2022 and made 25 appearances for the Bucks when they got relegated from National League North in 2022/23.

Ty Webster has also left Telford. He was part of Kevin Wilkin’s summer rebuild as they prepare for the Southern Central Premier.