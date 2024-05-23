Telford boss explains Bucks releases

George Forsyth joined the club in the summer as one of the first signings ahead of Telford’s assault on the Southern Central Premier League.

But the Dudley-born midfielder’s time in Shropshire never got going and he spent most of the season on loan at Kettering Town.

Brad Bood joined the club in January 2022 and was one of the few players who stayed after Bucks’ relegation from the National League North at the end of the 2022/23 season.

And Wilkin wished them the best for the future.

He said: “Brad and George had loan spells away from the club last season (at Stourbridge FC and Kettering Town respectively) and with neither featuring in my plans for next season they will depart with our thanks and best wishes for the future.”

Ty Webster was another player signed by Wilkin last summer and the Bucks head coach thinks the youngster will benefit from playing regular football next season.

“Unfortunately, we’re not in a position where I can guarantee Ty the opportunities to play which we both feel he needs, so by mutual agreement we’ve agreed to part company,” he continued.

“Ty will benefit from starting regularly, possibly back within an academy as a full-time player, and he, too, leaves with our best wishes.”

The Bucks remain in the seventh tier of English football for another season after their agonising play-off final defeat against Leamington more than two weeks ago.

The Telford manager is now planning for next season after it was confirmed his side will play in the Southern Central Premier once again next campaign.

Wilkin says although the decisions are challenging ones, it is his role as manager to push the club on.

“Brad, George and Ty are all good lads,” he said. “But my job is to drive the football club forwards and a part of that is about making decisions.

“Some of which may not always be popular, but which are always made with the club’s best interests at heart. I hope all those lads who have been released will find new opportunities and push their careers forward.”

Twariq Yusuf’s contract was terminated by mutual consent before the end of the season and Fraser Kerr has already confirmed his departure.

As part of the statement on the club’s official website, Bucks ‘anticipate’ further updates regarding playing retention for the 2024/25 campaign.