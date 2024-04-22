Six-hitters Bucks batter already-relegated rivals

Bucks eased to a 6-2 victory over their already-relegated opposition to ensure their final home game of the league campaign was a successful one, writes Dan Stacey.

On a sunny afternoon in front of more than 1,500 spectators at New Bucks Head, the hosts knew a victory would strengthen their grip on second-place regardless of the outcome of Mickleover’s points deduction appeal.

The ever-noisy Telford supporters in the Hamer Leisure Stand, who added to the cricket spirit by resembling England’s ‘Barmy Army’ throughout the afternoon, created a fantastic atmosphere behind Brandon Hall’s goal in the first half.

And as perhaps was to be expected the majority of the opening 45 minutes was spent down the other end of the field, with Telford dominating proceedings early on.

After settling into the game for 15 minutes, The Bucks burst into life with a series of opportunities.

Firstly, Matty Stenson’s wicked delivery from the right was somehow diverted behind by Berkhamsted defender Sam McClelland.

The hosts came even closer to an opener through Jordan Piggott, who wheeled away celebrating after curling a wonderful effort towards goal from range, only to see the ball bounce back agonisingly off the post.