Kevin Wilkin lauds Telford impact players

Former Gibraltar international Styche, 34, and Crewe academy graduate Webster, 18, may be at different ends of their careers, but both have found it tough to break into the consistent Bucks starting line-up.

And while their game time has been limited, Wilkin was keen to praise the duo’s attitude to training and on match days.

“Reece (Styche) getting off the bench and scoring is a fantastic moment for him and us,” Wilkin said. “His chances have been limited of late, and similarly to young Ty (Webster) as well.

“They’ve both worked really hard at their game and will continue to work really hard at their game, so it is nice when they can get on and have the effect that both of them had by getting goals.”

The Bucks boss also made sure to heap praise on the versatile Sam Whittall, who netted his first goal for the club against Berkhamsted with a powerful close-range header.

“Wherever we play Sam, either as a midfielder or at centre half, he’s been brilliant since he came in and had a great effect on the group,” Wilkin said. “He’s ultra-consistent and being a local chap I’m delighted for him.”

The Telford boss added: “His attitude is first class; he works hard on his game and he’s a very good player certainly at this level and beyond.

“We’re delighted to have him in the group as a part of it, and hopefully he can take his best game into the play-offs.”