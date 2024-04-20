Kevin Wilkin lays down Telford gauntlet

The Irish winger scored two and assisted the other in the Bucks’ 3-0 win at Long Eaton United last weekend on his return to the starting XI. And the 21-year-old is being asked to reach those levels again.

“Ricardo’s a tremendously-talented boy and I love him to bits,” Wilkin admitted. “One thing is we just need to toughen him up a bit more.”

He added: “Those little injuries that he’s getting aren’t major, they’re soft tissue injuries that he can get over if he works harder physically. I’ve said from day one that I’ve wanted robust players here and that’s what he needs to get to.”

The Bucks boss continued: “If we make him more battle-hardened you’ll see a more consistent and more improved player out there.

“He trained tremendously well before the Long Eaton game and really caught my eye in the small-sided games, so hopefully he holds onto that form as we close out the season.”