AFC Telford United 6 Berkhamsted 2 - Report

Matty Stenson netted either side of half-time, while Montel Gibson, Sam Whittall, Reece Styche and Ty Webster also found the net for The Bucks, who did not have to get out of second gear against their already-relegated opposition.

After a subdued first ten minutes The Bucks began to show their superior quality and had a host of opportunities to take the lead early on.

The hosts’ came close through Jordan Piggott, whose long-range effort came back off the post. Moments later Gibson fired wide on the volley from 18-yards.

On 26 minutes the pressure eventually told, and Telford took a deserved lead after telepathic link-up play between their two centre forwards.

A burst of pace from Gibson created a crossing opportunity from the right, and after delaying his cross until the last moment he hung a delightful delivery up to the back post where strike-partner Stenson was waiting to head home from two yards out.

Both sides seemed to take the final ten minutes of the first half off, with the hosts looking a little complacent in possession.

And shortly after the restart they were made to pay for not taking their chances during the first 45 minutes.

A series of corners for Berkhamsted eventually led to Sam McClelland towering above his man to head home from close range, almost exactly where Stenson had given Telford the lead some 40 minutes earlier.

However, Kevin Wilkin’s side hit back almost immediately from a set-piece of their own.

Nathan Fox’s delivery reached Stenson, whose effort took a wicked deflection straight into Gibson’s path who turned the ball home with ease.

Stenson added his second with another close-range effort, this time following excellent work from Byron Moore down the right wing.

His cut-back was perfect for the number nine, who will struggle to score two easier goals in his career.

As the visitors began to tire, spaces began to appear in their defence, and Telford extended their lead through Sam Whittall’s first goal for the club.

Whittall, who spent the game alongside Fraser Kerr in the back four, powered home a header from six yards to put the scoreline beyond any doubt.

Substitute Gregory Sandiford added a second consolation goal for Berkhamsted with ten minutes left, before Telford’s own substitute Reece Styche brought down Jordan Piggott’s long ball before finishing brilliantly from 18-yards.

And youngster Ty Webster rounded off a superb afternoon for The Bucks with a tidy finish into the corner during stoppage time, completing the 6-2 win in fine fashion and sending the 1,543 in attendance at New Bucks Head home happy.