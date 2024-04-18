Kevin Wilkin sympathy for points deduction

The Derbyshire side were the only team that could prevent the Bucks from finishing second, but now face an uphill battle to even achieve a play-off place.

An appeal has been lodged, and with two league games still to play Wilkin is hoping for a final decision to be made quickly.

“It’s obviously all a bit of a shock and a surprise really,” he said. “I’m disappointed for them if it turns out to be the case and stands. They’ve had a fantastic season so if it does stand it’s a hammer blow to them.”

When asked whether a secured second-placed finish would lead him to change his plans for the final two games, Wilkin admitted: “It could. Once we know we can’t improve or get worse it will clearly impact who we play.

“The appeal leaves everyone a bit up in the air so the sooner they resolve it the better for everyone. All everybody wants is a bit of clarity and understanding as soon as possible.

“If it was to secure us second place now then taking players out of the firing line in the last two games is something we’d consider.

“The last thing I want to do is start second guessing things, so until we know exactly what the decision is we’ll have to prepare properly to win the game on Saturday.

“I’ll be less inclined to change the team around until that decision has been made.”