Telford's rivals are deducted points

The maximum penalty – which is being appealed – sees the Derbyshire outfit drop from 75 to 63 points, taking them out of the play-off places into sixth.

With two games still to play in the division Mickleover were the only side capable of overtaking the Bucks in second place, but the deduction means Telford’s position is now secure.

A club statement posted on Mickleover’s ‘X’ account read: “Seven days ago the club was charged by the league with fielding an ineligible player. The player was registered and showed as available on the league system. Despite this we have been deducted the maximum of 12 points. We are appealing the decision.”

The club continued: “Everyone at the club is extremely disappointed with the decision as we feel we have followed the league guidelines throughout.”

It means that should Kevin Wilkin’s side triumph in their home play-off semi-final – which could end up being against Mickleover – the Southern Central Premier play-off final would be hosted at New Bucks Head.

Mickleover travel to champions-elect Needham Market this weekend.