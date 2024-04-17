Telford focus on home advantage

The Bucks have guaranteed themselves a home semi-final by confirming a top-three finish, but need to hold on to second spot to make sure they would host the final, should they make it.

Mickleover, who won their first 11 matches before fading, are the only side who could leapfrog Telford.

“We just worry about ourselves and make sure that we’re picking three points up and that needs to remain our focus,” added Wilkin. “Certainly, you can’t get ahead of yourself and what happens around us will happen.

“We can only worry about ourselves and securing as high a position as we possibly can.

“It’s great that we’ve got at least one game at home in the play-offs and the lads have been very consistent and focused in their desire to come in and work hard together.”