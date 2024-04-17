George Scott is eager for another taste of Telford action after debut

The 21-year-old academy graduate initially joined The Bucks in 2018 before leaving for Market Drayton in search of first team football in 2022.

Scott rejoined Telford in the summer as understudy to Brandon Hall and was ready to step in when his more experienced counterpart dropped out with an injury concern.

“I found out on the Saturday just before we played Leamington at home,” Scott revealed. “Paul (Mellings) the goalkeeper coach told me in the dressing room that the gaffer wanted me to play the following week because he wanted to give Brandon a rest.”

He continued: “I trained Thursday and didn’t hear anything through the week, but then on Friday night the gaffer rang me to confirm it.”

By finding out in advance, the nerves often felt by debutants seemed to desert the young shot-stopper, who was supported all the way by Telford’s ‘goalkeeping union’.

“I was a bit nervous, but the lads in the dressing room were great when they found out I was playing,” Scott said. “As soon as I went out for the warm-up though I felt good, I felt confident.”

He added: “Brandon was out there supporting me as well so that always helps.

“You’d always like to be the hero, but it was quite nice that I was quiet and pretty comfortable for most of the game.”

The Bucks have not had many games as straightforward as their 3-0 win at Long Eaton last weekend, and with a home clash against already-relegated Berkhamsted their young goalkeeper is hoping to get the nod once again.

And while he has spent much of the season watching on from the sidelines, Scott admitted he has enjoyed this campaign more than any other at New Bucks Head.

“The standard of training with these players just improves you more and I feel like I’m a lot better from training and working with a keeper like Brandon even though I’m not playing as much,” he explained. “He’s always willing to help and sometimes he’ll even stop what he’s doing to go and help others.”

The goalkeeper continued: “There’s no difference between the young lads or the older lads in the squad and I get along the same with all of them. I just take it all as it comes. I’d love to make my home debut in front of the fans, but it’s up to the gaffer at the end of the day. If he feels like Brandon needs more rest then I’d love to play again this weekend.”

The lead-up to the Berkhamsted game will be slightly less unique than the build-up to his debut though.

“It was only before the Leamington game that I started fully doing the warm-up again after my knee injury, and then the next day I ran the London half-marathon,” Scott explained. “It was a good six or seven months prior that we knew we’d be doing it, and I was very limited on training.”