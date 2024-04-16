Telford boss Kevin Wilkin welcomes headache ahead of the play-offs

The Bucks have two matches left of the regular campaign in the Southern Central Premier before tackling a home semi-final on Wednesday, May 1.

And in their most recent victory at Long Eaton United on Saturday, Wilkin made four changes – with those performances giving him plenty of food for thought.

“You’ve got to make those difficult decisions, which I welcome as a manager,” he said. “You want the best players available and to be able to shuffle the pack in any way that you should choose.

“One or two will be disappointed to be out of the squad, but we kind of mixed around and it’s getting minutes into certain players and just making sure that we get to the end of the season as fit as we possibly can and with everybody with some game time.”

Wilkin sprung a surprise with the inclusion of George Scott in goal in place of regular custodian Brandon Hall, who has been troubled by a niggling ankle injury. But Hall’s absence was largely precautionary.