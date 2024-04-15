Telford looking to secure important position

Two goals from Ricardo Dinanga sandwiched a Matty Stenson effort as the Bucks recorded a routine victory against already relegated-opponents, and although pleased with the outcome, manager Kevin Wilkin felt his side could have been more comfortable still:

“It’s important that you get the job done and you take the three points,” he said. “We got ourselves into a fairly comfortable position in the first half.

“Scoring in whatever minute we did (12th) kind of took the sting out of it a little bit, but again, I’m kind of demanding and just wanted the game under control by half-time.

“I felt we should have been home and dry, and that’s no disrespect to Long Eaton. We managed the ball well by and large, but got a little bit loose in certain moments.”

Dinanga’s opener looked set to open the floodgates but some wasteful finishing meant that the hosts remained in the game until they conceded their 100th goal of the season to Stenson just after an hour had passed.

Wilkin admitted that his half-time words to the team weren’t entirely of the kind variety, but were borne largely out of frustration at a few members of his side playing within their capabilities: “That little bit of quality that you need in the final third deserted us to half-time, other than one occasion, but I had a few stern words at half-time and we had improvement in certain areas and a couple of other good finishes to get the job done.”

n Bucks will host their play-off semi-final on Wednesday, May 1.