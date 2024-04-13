AFC Telford United have set a high standard

The Bucks defeated play-off rivals Leamington 1-0 at New Bucks Head last weekend, securing a top five finish in the process.

And ahead of today’s trip to Long Eaton United, Wilkin is hoping to keep those high standards.

“I think it would be up there (as one of Telford’s best performances),” he admitted. “When you look at what both teams had at stake, the way we’ve managed the game and not conceded many chances, I’d say it was a solid performance.

“It was pleasing all things considered, and now we’re excited to look forward to Long Eaton. We created the best chances of the game, particularly in the second half. I think the only thing missing was us scoring another goal or two.

“The clean sheet was great, being greedy I would’ve liked one or two more goals to make it a bit more comfortable.

“I’d say all of the other boxes were ticked, and I think the solidity and understanding of how to win these games is something we’ve progressed in and will hopefully continue to progress in.”