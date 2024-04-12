Nathan Fox could give Telford a huge boost

Left-back Fox suffered a medial ligament injury in his left knee during the 3-0 win at Stratford Town in February.

And ahead of Saturday’s trip to already-relegated Long Eaton United, Telford manager Kevin Wilkin revealed his first-choice full-back is approaching the end of his recovery.

“I’m kind of expecting that Nathan will play some part,” the Bucks boss said. “That’s where he was looking at on Saturday, so all being well he gets through training and is hopefully able to step forward.”

Wilkin added: “As I said to the lads before Saturday’s game, with the exception of Nathan everyone was able to put themselves forward as available and everyone wants to be in the side.

“If Nathan ends up joining the group this Saturday then there’ll be some difficult decisions to make. We probably wouldn’t want to throw him in for 90 minutes, but it’s great as a manager to have these great, healthy options should you need them.”

And with a play-off place wrapped up with three games to spare, the Bucks boss is considering all of his options ahead of the weekend.

“We’ll consider how people train on Thursday and make our decisions off the back of that,” Wilkin said. “It’s nice that people are playing for their positions, and they know there’s still a chance of making a claim for what we face at the end of the season.

“There are some good options there, and I think if you asked however many people what our strongest team was they’d give you quite a variety of answers.”