Telford boss Kevin Wilkin is eager to take second

Bucks would guarantee home advantage in the play-off semi-finals and, should they reach it, the fina by finishing second.

And Wilkin is expecting a tough few weeks ahead.

“We've all said it's always the intention for every side to finish as high as they possibly can in the league, and that remains the case with us," her said. "If the gap has narrowed, great.

"We've still got a lot of hard work to do; we've got to get through a few tricky games, but for different reasons.

"Next Saturday (away to relegated Long Eaton United) will be a challenge, no doubt about that.”

Midfielder Remi Walker scored for a third game in succession to close the gap on Mickleover to a solitary point.