Analysis: It’s as easy as one, two, three for red-hot Telford man Remi Walker

The 21-year-old midfielder’s rich vein of form, which has seen him bag three goals and three assists in the last three games, continued as his wonderful strike from the edge of the penalty area proved to be the difference in AFC Telford United’s crunch play-off clash against Leamington.

On a windy day at New Bucks Head, Telford boss Kevin Wilkin changed formation back to a 4-3-3 and made two changes from the side that started the 2-1 win at Bromsgrove Sporting on Easter Monday.

Sam Whittall replaced Kyle Storer in the holding midfield role, while Byron Moore made a somewhat unexpected return from injury to take Reece Styche’s spot in the starting line-up. Fraser Kerr was also deemed fit enough to play despite picking up a knock on Monday and missing the team’s training session on Thursday evening.

Prior to kick-off, all four sides of New Bucks Head took part in a minute-long applause to pay tribute to Lenny Lloyd, who passed away last week.

Lloyd, a popular figure during the Stan Storton era at Telford United, took on the role of ‘trainer’ in the days before strength and conditioning coaches and sport scientists.

The conditions played their part throughout the afternoon, and Telford captain Kerr made the decision to change ends and attack the Hamer Leisure Stand in the first half.

It was a move that brought about mixed results, as both sides found the swirling high ball difficult to contend with early on.

Leamington, who arrived at New Bucks Head in fifth place and looking to cement their own play-off place, had the first chance through Jack Edwards.

The Brakes’ striker was unable to generate enough power on his low effort, the first of many opportunities he had on a frustrating afternoon.

Telford began to show signs of life after quarter-of-an-hour when Walker’s free-kick crashed into the Leamington wall and flew just over the bar.

Long spells of possession followed for the hosts as they began to get a foothold in the game.

Good work from Montel Gibson created an opening for Ellis Brown, who fired a fierce effort towards goal that was destined for the back of the net. That was until former Telford defender Theo Streete threw his body in front of the strike to prevent a certain goal.

And just four minutes later the veteran defender was in the right place at the right time to deny Byron Moore a goal which would have topped off a patient passing move of more than 15 passes.

At half-time, boss Wilkin made his feelings known to his players that an improvement was needed, and an improvement is what he got.

Within three minutes of the restart, Jordan Piggott went close with an audacious bicycle kick from 12 yards that would have taken the roof off the ground had it found a way past Callum Hawkins in the Leamington goal.

Walker tried his luck from a set-piece again, this time grazing the crossbar with a dipping effort from 25 yards out.

The Bucks forced a corner moments later, from which Orrin Pendley headed the ball against the woodwork from a yard out.

And when Kerr’s powerful effort came crashing off the bar five minutes later, it felt like it might be ‘one of those days’ for the Bucks.

The turning point came shortly after the hour-mark when Wilkin turned to his substitutes and called upon winger Ricardo Dinanga.

Almost immediately after he replaced Ellis Brown, Dinanga created the game’s only goal with a smart assist.

He faced up Daniel Meredith and created enough space to set a pass back to Walker, albeit on his weaker left foot. However, that was no problem for the Telford number seven as he took aim and curled a stunning effort into the top corner, leaving Hawkins with no chance.

The 21-year-old is now up to six goals for the season and has cemented himself as a key player in Wilkin’s side with a series of influential performances.

Nearly 1,400 Bucks fans created a wonderful atmosphere and played their part in the final 30 minutes.

Leamington offered little threat which made things less tense as time ticked away. And when the referee blew his whistle for full-time the mood around the ground was that of pure pride.

Pride that a play-off place had been secured with three games remaining. Pride that the Bucks extended their unbeaten home run to 16 games.

And pride that after years of struggle, AFC Telford United look to be on the rise once again.

Bucks: Hall, Myles, Pendley, Kerr, Hodgkiss, Whittall, Walker, Piggott, Moore, Gibson (Stenson, 81), Brown (Dinanga, 63). Subs not used: Storer, Webster, Styche.