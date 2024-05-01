Telford keeper wants dream ending

Halll, 31, has spent all of his career in steps one and two of non-league, including two unsuccessful play-off campaigns with Kidderminster Harriers and Gloucester City.

And ahead of Wednesday's semi-final, the goalkeeper is desperate to go one step further and clinch promotion for The Bucks.

“I was part of a play-off campaign last year; however it was a very different way of getting there,” Hall explained. “With Gloucester we just drifted into it, and we were helped by the play-off places being extended to seventh place.”

The goalkeeper added: “The Gloucester situation last year was bonkers, and you could write a book on some of the shenanigans that were going on.

“We were lucky to be there really, and it didn’t feel right being there in the play-offs if I’m honest. This year, despite a tricky start, we deserve to be here without a doubt, and we’ll give it the best go we can.”

Hall also admitted that promotion through the play-offs would be the perfect way to end his first season in black and white, one that has seemingly been a long time coming.

“Not playing for someone like Telford at some point in my career would have been a disappointment considering it’s only 20 minutes down the road for myself,” the Shropshire native said. “Having the chance to get promoted and bring the team back to where they should be was the aim, and we’ve got a great chance of achieving that.”