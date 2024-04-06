AFC Telford United 1 Leamington 0 - Report

The Bucks dominated large parts of the game and might have won more comfortably had it not been for three second-half efforts coming back off the woodwork.

They had to wait until the 67th minute to break the deadlock, with a goal worthy of winning any game from the former Birmingham City academy star.

Kevin Wilkin opted for two changes from the side that started Easter Monday’s 2-1 win at Bromsgrove with Sam Whittall and Byron Moore replacing Kyle Storer and Reece Styche for The Bucks.

The visitors started brightly and forced the first shot on target of the game, when Jack Edwards’ shot was comfortably held by Brandon Hall in the Telford goal.

The experienced centre-forward proved a handful for The Bucks all afternoon, and almost gave Leamington the lead after 20 minutes when his low half-volley was spilled by Brandon Hall who did well to gather at the second attempt.

The best chance of the first half fell to Ellis Brown after good work down the right wing by Montel Gibson. The striker’s cut-back was cleverly left by Jordan Piggott for Ellis Brown whose fierce effort was brilliantly diverted by Theodore Streete, saving a certain goal.

After half-time the hosts began to ramp up the pressure on The Brakes and came close to a sensational opener when Piggott’s speculative overhead kick flew just wide.

And shortly afterwards, Telford were denied by the woodwork three times in ten minutes.

Firstly, Walker’s long-range free kick grazed the crossbar, before Orrin Pendley’s close-range header crashed off the woodwork from a yard out.

The Bucks continued their assault on the Leamington goal, and captain Fraser Kerr was next up to rattle the frame of the goal with a close-range header.

Eventually though, the possession and pressure turned into penetration for Kevin Wilkin's side.

Substitute Ricardo Dinanga faced up Daniel Meredith and set the ball back to Walker, who guided a stunning effort into the top corner from 20-yards.

The former Birmingham City man now has three goals in his last three games, as well as three assists, as he continues to cement himself as one of the finest players in the division.

And despite having nearly 30 minutes still to play, Telford were able to see out the game in comfortable fashion and pick up another vital three points in front of a bouncing New Bucks Head.