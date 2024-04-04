Kevin Wilkin pleased to see Telford's young Bucks make the grade

Ellis Brown and Remi Walker combined for Telford’s equaliser in the 2-1 win at Bromsgrove Sporting, with Brown playing a superb through ball into Walker who finished calmly on the stroke of half-time.

And while some managers may favour more experienced options in a promotion run-in, Wilkin has full confidence in the two 21-year-olds to continue their fine form.

“They’re both young men who are learning his game, and they’ve come in and had a really good impact on us,” Wilkin explained after the Bromsgrove game. “There are moments where they can make better decisions in areas, but both are learning all the time and had a terrific game.”

After a difficult start to the game on Monday, it was Walker who put his side back on level terms with a goal that was almost a carbon copy of his strike on Good Friday against Redditch.

And Wilkin explained that his new-found goalscoring form is no coincidence, instead coming down to a lot of hard work in training.

“Remi’s really established himself now and he’s showing really good composure in those sort of moments,” the Bucks boss said. “He’s worked hard on his fitness and has improved on that front, and I think you can see that from his energy levels.”

Wilkin added: “I hope he’s enjoying his football again after the knockback from leaving Blues, but hopefully this is the start of him driving his career forward because as he’s shown he’s a tremendously talented lad.

“He turns up every Tuesday and Thursday to work hard, and it’s great when you see young players like him and Ellis Brown so willing to develop.”

The signing of Ellis Brown in January has proved a smart addition by Kevin Wilkin, who has the player’s father to thank for the deal.

A simple call to the Bucks boss earned his son a trial at the club, and the winger has not looked back since.

“He made some good decisions out there because it wasn’t easy to manage the ball, but he’s generally very good with it and has that turn of pace that helps him get out of certain situations,” said Wilkin.