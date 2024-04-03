Kevin Wilkin eases Telford concern

The Scottish defender had a tough afternoon on Monday against former Buck Nathan Blissett and had to be withdrawn in the second half.

Sam Whittall returned from an injury of his own to fill the gap, while Wilkin also admitted youngster Steffan Jones is not far off some game time of his own should he be called upon.

“We’re hopeful it’s nothing too severe but having Sam on the bench able to fill in was important,” Wilkin explained. “Having him available is big for us, he’s been terrific this season and I’m sure that’ll continue throughout the season.”

The Bucks boss added: “Steff has been unlucky not to have had more minutes because he looks after himself and works incredibly hard at his game.

“He will be frustrated not to have got on, but Sam was the tried-and-tested replacement that we had on the bench. That’s not to say Steff wouldn’t have gone on and done a good job should we have needed him to, but Sam’s proved over a period how consistent he can be.”