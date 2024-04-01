Telford one win away from major goal

The Bucks were made to work hard for their three points against a physical home side, who dominated large parts of the game with their direct play.

But it was Hodgkiss, one of the smallest players on the pitch, who was there to nod home the winner with five minutes left.

When asked whether he was surprised to see the 37-year-old pop up in the box, Wilkin replied: “Yeah I was (surprised) to see him in there, because I was expecting to see him stood in front of me. When I saw him in the penalty area it was quite a shock.

“He came up with a massive goal for us at Berkhamsted when we were really stretched.

“If there’s an example to the younger players about how you conduct yourself and do the right things Jared would be it, along with a couple of the others.

“I’m just delighted for Jared. He looks after himself and to pop up with such a crucial goal today is brilliant for him and everyone at the club.

“It was one of the biggest challenges we’ve faced all season for different reasons, and the way the lads have dealt with things and stuck their head in when they needed to was pleasing.”

The win means Telford can confirm a play-off spot with a win over Leamington this weekend.