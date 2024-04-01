Remi Walker starting to deliver for Telford
AFC Telford United star Remi Walker has stepped up his contributions in the final-third ahead of the Southern Central Premier run-in.
The young midfielder scored one and created the other two in the Bucks’ 3-0 win over play-off rivals Redditch United on Good Friday, and also hit the bar with a first-half free-kick.
His set-piece delivery in particular has proved a real asset for Telford this season, and manager Kevin Wilkin is delighted to see the 21-year-old in such good form.