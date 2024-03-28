Telford defender's fantastic season is no surprise to boss

The powerful centre-back has started every game he has been available in for The Bucks this season, scoring five goals and contributing to a side with the third best defensive record in the Southern Central Premier.

And despite a difficult start to life in Telford colours, Pendley has cemented himself as one of Wilkin’s go-to players.

“He’s had a terrific season, and people maybe forget that at the start of the season he came under some fire from certain quarters of the fanbase,” the Bucks boss said. “People let their opinions be known, which I thought was a little unfair at the time, but that’s a credit to his character that he’s stayed focused on his game and shown such control.”

He added: “He’s arguably been as consistent a player as we’ve had all season which is a tremendous credit to him. He wants to go the extra yard to improve, and he’s gone out of his way to help the younger players as well.”

Wilkin also admitted a change of plan in pre-season was key to helping Pendley settle even quicker.

“I made him captain at the beginning of pre-season which he probably wasn’t quite ready for, so we moved that aside and took that burden away from him,” Wilkin revealed. “Certainly the form and consistency that he’s showing now he’s very much one of those that I’d be comfortable with giving that role to again.”