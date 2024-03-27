AFC Telford United not expecting any deadline movement

The Bucks have until the end of tomorrow to make any additions to their squad and had been exploring the potential of bringing in some late reinforcements. However, the decision among the Telford hierarchy now appears to have been made to stick with the group of players that have taken them to third place in the Southern Central Premier.

“If I’m being completely honest there are one or two players that I would’ve liked to bring in which for whatever reason I haven’t been able to,” Wilkin revealed.

“I don’t want to bring someone in who I don’t think will have an effect on what we are as a team.”

He added: “Finding those players, being able to afford them and them wanting to come are all things that need to align for us to bring in a player who is going to categorically improve us. I trust in the players I have, and I’ve got to keep trusting and improving them ahead of what will hopefully be a play-off campaign. They’ve worked hard for this opportunity, so all of a sudden muddying the water doesn’t feel right.”