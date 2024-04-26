Coalville v Telford: Kevin Wilkin hungry for a win before the main course

The Bucks have done the hard work and have wrapped up a home semi-final next Wednesday. And manager Kevin Wilkin admitted the game is very much the starter ahead of next week’s main course.

“We want to get to next Wednesday with as many fit and firing as we possibly can, that’s certainly the intention,” he explained. “In a way we’re fortunate at the moment that all our players are fit and well, our selection won’t be determined by injuries.”

Wilkin added: “We’ve mixed it around a little bit in the last few games, and it may well be that we do the same on Saturday. You look at where almost everybody is at the moment, and we’ve been in a really good place for a period of time now.”

The Bucks boss also described how his team selection plans have been affected by the Mickleover points deduction appeal, and how he was grateful for the chance to rest key players in their last two games against lesser opposition.

“Whether we rest one or two, or don’t change things around, it’s very much dependent on having second place secured,” Wilkin said. “There aren’t signs of fatigue or anything like that, we just took the opportunity after assessing the opposition to get another game out of the way without any injuries.”

He continued: “It certainly hasn’t been because we’ve felt any players have needed a rest, there have been no signs of that.

“Remi, Orrin and Ellis were all desperate to play on Saturday, but it was the right call to bring them out and look at the bigger picture.”

Telford have faced Coalville twice already this season, losing an FA Cup tie 1-0 in September and drawing 1-1 in January, both at New Bucks Head.

And despite focus being on getting through the afternoon unscathed, Wilkin is keen to get one over the Ravens.

“I think we’ve progressed since then, and I don’t know whether Coalville have, I couldn’t tell you,” he explained. “I think their league position would tell you they haven’t yet, but they’re clearly a very capable side.

“I know a lot of the players in their side have proven themselves at the level before.”

Wilkin continued: “They’ll be disappointed that they haven’t made the play-offs this year. They’ve been in and around them for a few years, and I think that emphasises the competitiveness of the league this season.

“They’ll want to sign off with a good result, and we can’t go there and underestimate the situation.

“We’ve shown on enough occasions that we’re capable, it’ll be a stiffer test than last weekend and one we need to be very focused on.”

The Bucks have a full squad of players to pick from, including left-back Nathan Fox, who came through 90 minutes of football on Saturday with no new concerns.