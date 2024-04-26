AFC Telford United's potential home play-off final opportunity after appeal decision

The Bucks are in action on the final day of the regular Southern Premier Central at Coalville on Saturday but second spot is now already wrapped up after the Football Association ruled on Mickleover’s case.

The Derbyshire side trailed Kevin Wilkin’s men by just a point but were slapped with a 12-point penalty earlier this month for fielding an ineligible player.

Mickleover appealed the sanction but the FA ruled on Friday that the penalty would be upheld. The deduction drops them down from third to fifth, just inside the play-off places with a better goal difference ahead of the weekend's final-day drama.

Telford were already guaranteed a home tie in next Wednesday’s semi-final, but are now unable to be overtaken and, should they progress in the semis, will host a New Bucks Head final on Monday, May 6.

The deduction means Mickleover could now find themselves the visitors to Telford in the semi-final.

Leamington have been lifted into third with Redditch United now fourth due to the penalty, but just two points separate the duo with Mickleover, Stamford and Stratford Town. The latter pair are fighting to gatecrash the top five on the final day.

Ticket sales for Wednesday’s semi-final have already passed 1,000 and are expected to rocket over the weekend following payday.