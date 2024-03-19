Alvechurch 0 Telford 2 - Report

The Bucks had to weather an early onslaught by the hosts before taking the lead in the 19th minute.

A rare Telford corner was headed clear of the near post before Byron Moore helped the ball back into the danger zone.

Orrin Pendley (AFC Telford United Defender) at the back post get a foot on the ball but it hits a defender (pic Kieren Griffin)

But his looping shot beat all players and goalkeeper Ronnie Hollingshead; his desperate dive was all in vain as the visitors took the lead in bizarre circumstances.

Kevin Wilkin's side grew in confidence and it didn't take long for the Bucks to double their lead.

Montel Gibson and Orrin Pendley celebrating with Jordan Piggott (AFC Telford United Defender) after he makes it 2-0 to AFC Telford United (pic Kieren Griffin)

Another set piece causing the damage with the ball falling to Jordan Piggott who lashed the ball into the roof of the net via a couple of deflections.

Telford continued to control the game after the break and should have had more if Montel Gibson hadn't wasted a couple of golden chances.

But it was still a very satisfactory night for Wilkin's men in their quest for promotion.