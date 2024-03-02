Telford boss Kevin Wilkin delighted for Ty Webster after goal

Webster scored the second goal in last weekend’s 3-2 victory against AFC Sudbury having spent much of his time recently watching on from the bench. But injuries meant Webster was recalled to the side, and Wilkin is keen for the former Crewe academy star to continue to kick on.

“He’s been working hard at his game and kept a good level of fitness, and he’s gone in there and done well,” said Wilkin. “You’re always finding out about players’ capabilities of dealing with certain situations.

“I was pleased with his performance, but with the greatest of respect to Sudbury it’s about showing those performances against sides at the sharper end of the division. You can’t look at things in isolation, it’s one game that was great and we’re delighted that Ty’s scored.”