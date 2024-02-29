Matty Stenson issues Telford warning

The 29-year-old has had an injury-hit start to his second spell at Telford but has still netted twice in less than 90 minutes of game time for Kevin Wilkin’s side.

And with 10 games left of the season, and all to play for at the top of the division, the Bucks striker is ready for the fight.

“We obviously sit fourth at the minute, and as a collective in the changing room we still believe we can win the league,” Stenson said. “You don’t win the league by cruising, you win the league by hard work and getting your mates through it, going away from home and nicking 1-0 wins.

“From a team perspective you’re going to see a lot of graft, and from my personal perspective I’m going to reflect what I want to see from the team, I’ll work hard and score goals.”

Having recovered from a niggling ankle injury, Stenson is hoping to be back on the pitch this weekend against Alvechurch.

And when asked whether or not he believes the Bucks will achieve their promotion goal, the striker did not hesitate to answer.

“I think we will (get the job done) yeah,” he asserted. “I was in the gym with Ricardo (Dinanga) and I said to him ‘I can’t believe you boys aren’t top of the league.’”

Stenson added: “With the squad that we’ve got, with the way that we play and adapt to different formations, I personally believe since I’ve been in that this is the best team in the league.

“I still do believe we’ll get across the line, whether that be through the play-offs or by winning the league.”