Patience pays off for AFC Telford United's Ty Webster

Webster scored the second Bucks goal in their triumph and Wilkin acknowledged the 18-year-old attacking midfielder has had to wait for his chance.

“Ty has come in and had to be patient for his time and opportunity,” said the Bucks boss. “He had a really solid game and it’s nice to get those lads in and off the bench.

“Steff (Jones) has been really patient and would have wanted more minutes, but it’s nice to be able to give them some minutes and still come through the game.”

Wilkin was without left wing-back Nathan Fox, who looks set to be sidelined for several weeks with a medial knee ligament injury.

Captain Fraser Kerr failed a pre-match fitness test and winger Ricardo Dinanga, who has been in his best spell of form since joining the club, missed out due to a hamstring injury.