Telford boss lauds huge potential of key player

Walker’s strike earned the Bucks a 3-2 victory which strengthened their hold on a Southern League Central play-off place.

The 21-year-old Birmingham City academy product has become an increasingly important player for Wilkin, who said: “The goal was fantastic and a great moment, very well deserved.

“He’s a young man who is really moving forward in his game and really starting to thrive and hopefully, we can continue to grow and he can come up with more moments like that.

“As he gets that little bit stronger and continues to impose himself and learn the game, then what level he ends up at is really down to him.”