Telford handed Kevin Wilkin contract boost

Although Wilkin could not save Bucks from relegation last season, he has since guided them into promotion contention in the Southern Central Premier.

And on the day it was announced a US consortium had invested in Telford, Wilkin has agreed a deal that will cover the 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons.

“I am delighted to be extending my stay at the New Bucks Head,” he said. “Since joining the club in difficult circumstances, I have always felt that something special could still be created at the club and I believe we are now on that pathway and looking forward.

“We are moving through a transitional period and I look forward to continually working alongside management, players, staff and supporters to bring success back to the club.”

A statement from interim chairman Ian Dosser and fellow director Steve Pryce added: “We are planning early for next season, irrespective of what division we are in and we have been in discussions with Kevin for a month.

“We are delighted that Kevin has signed an extended contract with the club.

“The improved results and performances on the field this season are very significant.

“It is also clear that Kevin is at the centre of a much stronger connection than we have seen in recent years between manager, his staff and players, supporters, directors and staff.

“The target for this season 2023/24 remains minimum play-offs.”