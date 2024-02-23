Watch out Ryan Reynolds! Telford have new US investors in town

Shropshire-born movie producer Chris Ball is leading a consortium of 15 US businessmen who have purchased 21 per cent of AFC Telford United.

While these Hollywood plans may not involve a multi-million pound Disney documentary or one of the most recognisable faces on the planet, they are sure to get Bucks fans excited for the future.

Though thoughts of glitz and glamour are understandable, it is just as important to remember where the club has come from and what has made the club sustainable off the pitch.

AFC Telford United is 20 years old this year – formed in the wake of the original Telford United going out of business with mounting debts.

It was on Thursday, March 25, 2004, that fans were left stunned by the news Telford were bankrupt.

But supporters rallied round, raised funds and on the day the original club was liquidated – May 27 – AFC Telford United were formed.