The battling AFC Telford United are digging in for the cause

A 51st minute goal from Montel Gibson secured a 1-0 Southern League Premier Central triumph and although Wilkin felt his side made hard work of things, he was pleased with the effort on show as they withstood some tricky conditions and a powerful Stamford outfit, who last failed to score in a home match in September 2023.

“The conditions were not ideal, a bit blustery, and it’s end to end with the wind, but you have to manage those situations in either half,” said Wilkin.

“The surface cut up a little bit and was a little bit bobbly at times, but I thought the way that everybody dug in and applied themselves was a great credit to them and the way they work hard for one another; they want to dig in, and we had to dig in for the final few minutes.”

Wilkin’s side was tested by Stamford and also by circumstances.

Already without the injured Nathan Fox, the Bucks had to replace both midfielder Remi Walker and winger Ricardo Dinanga at half-time, due to injury concerns.

Captain Fraser Kerr then sustained an injury just as the visitors were coming under increasing pressure late in the game, but an organised and hugely committed effort saw them through.

“We’re delighted to win the game but there’s concern now, with losing Fraser so late as well as Remi and Ricardo, who have been big players for us over this little period,” added Wilkin.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but again, other players will get the opportunity now to step in there and show what they are about.

“When you’ve got the likes of Matty (Stenson) and Kyle (Storer) that we can bring on and feel that they will perform as well, if not better than the players they were replacing… that’s been a nice place to be for the last two or three games, although sadly it won’t be the case for Saturday.”

The victory moved Bucks above Leamington into fourth place in the standings, although the play-off race remains tight. They face relegation-threatened AFC Sudbury at the New Buck’s Head on Saturday.