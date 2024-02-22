Kevin Wilkin insists AFC Telford United could have won easily

It was a gritty 1-0 victory in Lincolnshire to make it three consecutive wins for Wilkin’s Bucks.

Montel Gibson was the man to score the game’s decisive goal and secure the three points at Stamford.

The striker struck in the 51st minute of a hard-fought and occasionally abrasive contest, taking advantage of a misjudged back-pass from Callum Chettle to pinch possession, round goalkeeper Dan Wallis and slot in the winner.

If manager Kevin Wilkin had one criticism of his team, it was that they ought to despatched Stamford much earlier.

“I think in the middle part of that second half, we really should have taken the game away from Stamford, there were some glaring opportunities,” the Bucks boss admitted.

“The goalkeeper has made a fantastic save, I think we hit the bar twice today and certainly Jordan Piggott’s effort, what a goal that would have been.

“We were forcing all the best moments and yeah, it would have been nicer to have another goal on the board.

“But I’m delighted Montel got his goal, he showed great composure in that moment, and it ended up dividing the two teams.”

Wilkin’s side will be seeking to make it four from four this weekend as they welcome AFC Sudbury to the New Bucks Head.