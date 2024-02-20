Investigation launched after racial abuse allegation in AFC Telford United's clash with Stratford Town

An allegation of racial abuse towards a Bucks player was made during Saturday's clash - which ended in a 3-0 win for Kevin Wilkin's side.

An investigation is now taking place and the Bucks have released a statement saying they are offering support to the player involved.

The statement read: "AFC Telford United are aware of an allegation of racial abuse aimed towards one of our players at the Stratford Town game on 17th February and can confirm that we are in discussions with The Football Association and Stratford Town in this respect.

"As a Club we fully support our players and operate a zero tolerance towards any kind of abuse. Racial abuse is intolerable; it is a stain on our game and our society, and we are proud of our player making a stand, as well as those teammates who supported him and the match and club officials who responded.

"We should also stress that we recognise that these were the actions of an individual and not reflective of Stratford Town Football Club, neither their players, officials or the vast majority of their supporters.

"We will be making no further comment on the matter until a full investigation has taken place."